7611 Foxbloom Drive

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!*** Move-in ready and freshly painted 3BR 2BA Split Plan home features ceramic tiling in the main living area and carpeted bedrooms! Enjoy an open-concept living and dining combination with plenty of room for gatherings with an additional spacious sunken family room, and sliding glass doors with access to a large enclosed porch. Plenty of room for parking in the two-car garage 18 x 22 space - hurry this won't last long! Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



Neighborhood: Palm Terrace Gardens

High school: Fivay High School

Middle school: Bayonet Point Middle School

Elementary school: Gulf Highlands Elementary School



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1981

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.