Bayonet Point, FL
7611 Foxbloom Drive
Last updated October 18 2019 at 12:12 AM

7611 Foxbloom Drive

7611 Foxbloom Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7611 Foxbloom Drive, Bayonet Point, FL 34668
Palm Terrace Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!*** Move-in ready and freshly painted 3BR 2BA Split Plan home features ceramic tiling in the main living area and carpeted bedrooms! Enjoy an open-concept living and dining combination with plenty of room for gatherings with an additional spacious sunken family room, and sliding glass doors with access to a large enclosed porch. Plenty of room for parking in the two-car garage 18 x 22 space - hurry this won't last long! Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Neighborhood: Palm Terrace Gardens
High school: Fivay High School
Middle school: Bayonet Point Middle School
Elementary school: Gulf Highlands Elementary School

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1981
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7611 Foxbloom Drive have any available units?
7611 Foxbloom Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
Is 7611 Foxbloom Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7611 Foxbloom Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7611 Foxbloom Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7611 Foxbloom Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bayonet Point.
Does 7611 Foxbloom Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7611 Foxbloom Drive offers parking.
Does 7611 Foxbloom Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7611 Foxbloom Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7611 Foxbloom Drive have a pool?
No, 7611 Foxbloom Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7611 Foxbloom Drive have accessible units?
No, 7611 Foxbloom Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7611 Foxbloom Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7611 Foxbloom Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7611 Foxbloom Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7611 Foxbloom Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
