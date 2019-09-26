7404 Grand Pine Dr.

Amenities

pet friendly pool coffee bar

Unit Amenities Property Amenities coffee bar pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Ponderosa Park 55 and Older Community - PRICE DECREASE!!! - 7405 Grand Pine Dr is a home in Hudson, FL 34667. This 960 square foot home sits on a 4,200 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This property was built in 1978. Nearby schools include Gulf Highlands Elementary School and Humpty Dumpty Preschool. The closest grocery stores are Walmart Supercenter, Save-A-Lot and Publix Supermarket.. Nearby coffee shops include Gluten Free Bakery, Fresh Brew Coffee Shop and McDonald's. Nearby restaurants include Beacon Wood's Restaurant, SUBWAYRestaurants and Hungry Howie's Pizza.



Pet under 35lbs allowed with Pet deposit



(RLNE4872272)