All apartments in Bayonet Point
Find more places like 7404 Grand Pine Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bayonet Point, FL
/
7404 Grand Pine Dr.
Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:27 PM

7404 Grand Pine Dr.

7404 Grand Pine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bayonet Point
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7404 Grand Pine Drive, Bayonet Point, FL 34667
Ponderosa Park

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
coffee bar
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ponderosa Park 55 and Older Community - PRICE DECREASE!!! - 7405 Grand Pine Dr is a home in Hudson, FL 34667. This 960 square foot home sits on a 4,200 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This property was built in 1978. Nearby schools include Gulf Highlands Elementary School and Humpty Dumpty Preschool. The closest grocery stores are Walmart Supercenter, Save-A-Lot and Publix Supermarket.. Nearby coffee shops include Gluten Free Bakery, Fresh Brew Coffee Shop and McDonald's. Nearby restaurants include Beacon Wood's Restaurant, SUBWAYRestaurants and Hungry Howie's Pizza.

Pet under 35lbs allowed with Pet deposit

(RLNE4872272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7404 Grand Pine Dr. have any available units?
7404 Grand Pine Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
Is 7404 Grand Pine Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7404 Grand Pine Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7404 Grand Pine Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7404 Grand Pine Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 7404 Grand Pine Dr. offer parking?
No, 7404 Grand Pine Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 7404 Grand Pine Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7404 Grand Pine Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7404 Grand Pine Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 7404 Grand Pine Dr. has a pool.
Does 7404 Grand Pine Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7404 Grand Pine Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7404 Grand Pine Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7404 Grand Pine Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7404 Grand Pine Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7404 Grand Pine Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bayonet Point 2 BedroomsBayonet Point 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Bayonet Point Apartments with BalconyBayonet Point Apartments with Gym
Bayonet Point Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBelleair, FL
Citrus Hills, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLCitrus Springs, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College