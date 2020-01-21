7339 ORANGE BLOSSOM AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This home has 3 full bedrooms and 2 bathrooms (none in garage). Large privacy fenced yard and an oversized driveway that will accommodate at least 6 cars plus parking in garage so room for entertaining. Home has tile in every room, updated kitchen and appliances. Floor plan alots a large living room, dining room off kitchen and a family room in back of home with a view of privacy fenced back yard. Glass doors lead to large screened porch with view of back yard. Front of home has a small screened porch. Home has an indoor laundry with enough room for storage of cleaning products and laundry supplies as well as ample washer and dryer. Must see to appreciate. Don't wait to view we will be working during the holidays. 2 Agents showing.