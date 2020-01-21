All apartments in Bayonet Point
Find more places like 7339 ORANGE BLOSSOM AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bayonet Point, FL
/
7339 ORANGE BLOSSOM AVENUE
Last updated January 21 2020 at 2:37 AM

7339 ORANGE BLOSSOM AVENUE

7339 Orange Blossom Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bayonet Point
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

7339 Orange Blossom Avenue, Bayonet Point, FL 34668
Jasmine Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home has 3 full bedrooms and 2 bathrooms (none in garage). Large privacy fenced yard and an oversized driveway that will accommodate at least 6 cars plus parking in garage so room for entertaining. Home has tile in every room, updated kitchen and appliances. Floor plan alots a large living room, dining room off kitchen and a family room in back of home with a view of privacy fenced back yard. Glass doors lead to large screened porch with view of back yard. Front of home has a small screened porch. Home has an indoor laundry with enough room for storage of cleaning products and laundry supplies as well as ample washer and dryer. Must see to appreciate. Don't wait to view we will be working during the holidays. 2 Agents showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7339 ORANGE BLOSSOM AVENUE have any available units?
7339 ORANGE BLOSSOM AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
What amenities does 7339 ORANGE BLOSSOM AVENUE have?
Some of 7339 ORANGE BLOSSOM AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7339 ORANGE BLOSSOM AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
7339 ORANGE BLOSSOM AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7339 ORANGE BLOSSOM AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 7339 ORANGE BLOSSOM AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bayonet Point.
Does 7339 ORANGE BLOSSOM AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 7339 ORANGE BLOSSOM AVENUE offers parking.
Does 7339 ORANGE BLOSSOM AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7339 ORANGE BLOSSOM AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7339 ORANGE BLOSSOM AVENUE have a pool?
No, 7339 ORANGE BLOSSOM AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 7339 ORANGE BLOSSOM AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 7339 ORANGE BLOSSOM AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 7339 ORANGE BLOSSOM AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7339 ORANGE BLOSSOM AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7339 ORANGE BLOSSOM AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7339 ORANGE BLOSSOM AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bayonet Point 2 Bedroom ApartmentsBayonet Point Apartments with Gyms
Bayonet Point Apartments with PoolsBayonet Point Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Bayonet Point Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLBloomingdale, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College