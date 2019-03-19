7206 Ashwood Dr

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/adef32e0bf ----
This recentlyupdated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is move in ready. New appliances with upgraded windows, includes washer/dryer. Clean garage with fenced in back yard. Established neighborhood conveniently located near Werner-Boyce Salt Springs State Park. As the house sits, it is fully furnished: You can rent it with all the furniture or we can remove all or some of it.
12 month lease
$60 application fee per adult
Small dogs accepted at owner\'s discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250 refundable pet fee.
Serious inquiries only.
Rental requirements:
Stable rental history
No recent evictions
Stable source of income
Income of 3 times the rent
Rental history together if unmarried
No recent criminal history
Security deposit is equal to rent
