Bayonet Point, FL
7206 Ashwood Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7206 Ashwood Dr

7206 Ashwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7206 Ashwood Drive, Bayonet Point, FL 34668
Gulf Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This recentlyupdated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is move in ready. New appliances with upgraded windows, includes washer/dryer. Clean garage with fenced in back yard. Established neighborhood conveniently located near Werner-Boyce Salt Springs State Park. As the house sits, it is fully furnished: You can rent it with all the furniture or we can remove all or some of it.

12 month lease
$60 application fee per adult
Small dogs accepted at owner\'s discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250 refundable pet fee.
Serious inquiries only.

Rental requirements:
Stable rental history
No recent evictions
Stable source of income
Income of 3 times the rent
Rental history together if unmarried
No recent criminal history
Security deposit is equal to rent
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7206 Ashwood Dr have any available units?
7206 Ashwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
What amenities does 7206 Ashwood Dr have?
Some of 7206 Ashwood Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7206 Ashwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7206 Ashwood Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7206 Ashwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7206 Ashwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7206 Ashwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7206 Ashwood Dr does offer parking.
Does 7206 Ashwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7206 Ashwood Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7206 Ashwood Dr have a pool?
No, 7206 Ashwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7206 Ashwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 7206 Ashwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7206 Ashwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7206 Ashwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7206 Ashwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7206 Ashwood Dr has units with air conditioning.
