7206 Ashwood Dr

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/adef32e0bf ----

This recentlyupdated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is move in ready. New appliances with upgraded windows, includes washer/dryer. Clean garage with fenced in back yard. Established neighborhood conveniently located near Werner-Boyce Salt Springs State Park. As the house sits, it is fully furnished: You can rent it with all the furniture or we can remove all or some of it.



12 month lease

$60 application fee per adult

Small dogs accepted at owner\'s discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250 refundable pet fee.

Serious inquiries only.



Rental requirements:

Stable rental history

No recent evictions

Stable source of income

Income of 3 times the rent

Rental history together if unmarried

No recent criminal history

Security deposit is equal to rent

