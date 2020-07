Amenities

11635 Scallop Drive Available 08/01/20 Rare 4 Bedroom 2 Bath in Port Richey - This home features 4 nice size bedrooms, 2 baths, nearly new kitchen with Granite Countertops, Tile in the Living/Dining Room/Kitchen/Baths, Brand New Carpet in all 4 Bedrooms, Bonus room that leads into your privacy fenced backyard and patio for outdoor entertaining. Come see this rare 4 bed before its too late. Convenient to shopping and restaurants.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3235022)