11525 NATURE TRAIL

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Hurry to see this Newly Refreshed 2 bedroom 2 bath home! This home lives much larger than it square footage! Its versatile floorplan allows you to use the front living room as Living area and have a formal Dining area by the kitchen or use the Space close to the kitchen as a family room! It's spacious and inviting so you can use your imagination so that it fits your needs! The kitchen is overlooking the space so it would be a fabulous Formal Dining area or the perfect Family room for some casual space to relax privately. It's uses are limitless! Be creative! The master bedroom and secondary bedroom are spacious and inviting. Create your sanctuary for a peaceful place to end the day! The lanai is screened in and so this space is a nice spot to spend some time bug free and with the private fence between the back neighbors and this property, its a little more private! Lots of quaint and quiet opportunity to here! Hurry to see this one today!