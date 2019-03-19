All apartments in Bayonet Point
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11120 Harding Dr

11120 Harding Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11120 Harding Drive, Bayonet Point, FL 34668
Brown Acres

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fa79a7000e ----
2 Bed/2 Bath home with Large open living area with 1 car garage. Freshly painted and new carpet. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large fenced in backyard and screened in patio. Easy access to US 19 fro shopping and more. Section 8 accepted.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

Blinds/Shades
Carpet
Fenced In Backyard
Inside Laundry Room
Laminate Floors
Screened Patio
Section 8 Accepted
Sidewalk
Tile

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11120 Harding Dr have any available units?
11120 Harding Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
What amenities does 11120 Harding Dr have?
Some of 11120 Harding Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11120 Harding Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11120 Harding Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11120 Harding Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11120 Harding Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bayonet Point.
Does 11120 Harding Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11120 Harding Dr offers parking.
Does 11120 Harding Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11120 Harding Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11120 Harding Dr have a pool?
No, 11120 Harding Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11120 Harding Dr have accessible units?
No, 11120 Harding Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11120 Harding Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11120 Harding Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11120 Harding Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 11120 Harding Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

