Home
/
Bayonet Point, FL
/
10930 Norwood Av
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10930 Norwood Av
10930 Norwood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
10930 Norwood Avenue, Bayonet Point, FL 34668
Palm Terrace Estates
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath - Perfect condition! One car garage and spacious deck in fenced backyard to unwind after a busy day.
$995 a month
$995 security deposit
1 year lease to start - long term tenant preferred.
Looking for decent credit and 3 times monthly rent for income
Everyone over the age of 18 will need to submit an application. Non-smoking property. Application can be found at www.onestepre.com and other available rentals as well.
Please call 951.708.6012 or email info@onestepre.com for a showing!
Thank you!
(RLNE3512059)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10930 Norwood Av have any available units?
10930 Norwood Av doesn't have any available units at this time.
Bayonet Point, FL
.
What amenities does 10930 Norwood Av have?
Some of 10930 Norwood Av's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10930 Norwood Av currently offering any rent specials?
10930 Norwood Av is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10930 Norwood Av pet-friendly?
No, 10930 Norwood Av is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bayonet Point
.
Does 10930 Norwood Av offer parking?
Yes, 10930 Norwood Av offers parking.
Does 10930 Norwood Av have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10930 Norwood Av does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10930 Norwood Av have a pool?
No, 10930 Norwood Av does not have a pool.
Does 10930 Norwood Av have accessible units?
No, 10930 Norwood Av does not have accessible units.
Does 10930 Norwood Av have units with dishwashers?
No, 10930 Norwood Av does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10930 Norwood Av have units with air conditioning?
No, 10930 Norwood Av does not have units with air conditioning.
