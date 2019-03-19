All apartments in Bayonet Point
Find more places like 10725 PREMIER AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bayonet Point, FL
/
10725 PREMIER AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10725 PREMIER AVENUE

10725 Premier Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bayonet Point
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10725 Premier Avenue, Bayonet Point, FL 34668
Coventry

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Tastefully REMODELED HOME!!!!! Open floor plan, many NEW updates.... NEWER ROOF, NEWER AC, FRESH PAINT INSIDE !!!! The cook in your house will appreciate the spacious kitchen featuring Brand New cabinets with GRANITE counter tops, and brand new Stainless stove and dishwasher. Updated bathroom with custom vanity. New wood look laminate that is super durable combines with tile floors throughout the home for easy care floors. The open floor plan makes this home perfect for entertaining. Walk out back to your great back yard, expansive patio, and storage shed. Located in the heart of Port Richey, close to the BEACH, FISHING, BOATING and all this area has to offer!
No pets allowed. No smoking. All appliances in AS IS condition - landlord will only be responsible for oven repairs as needed. All other appliance repairs or replacement are tenants responsibility.
Monthly rent $1050 plus all utilities and lawn maintenance. Rent due the 1st of each month.
All potential tenants must pay a $45 application fee and will be subject to background checks for financial and criminal. Previous landlord references will also be required. Prior evictions need not apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10725 PREMIER AVENUE have any available units?
10725 PREMIER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
What amenities does 10725 PREMIER AVENUE have?
Some of 10725 PREMIER AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10725 PREMIER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
10725 PREMIER AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10725 PREMIER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 10725 PREMIER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bayonet Point.
Does 10725 PREMIER AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 10725 PREMIER AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 10725 PREMIER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10725 PREMIER AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10725 PREMIER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 10725 PREMIER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 10725 PREMIER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 10725 PREMIER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 10725 PREMIER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10725 PREMIER AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10725 PREMIER AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10725 PREMIER AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bayonet Point 2 BedroomsBayonet Point 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Bayonet Point Apartments with BalconyBayonet Point Apartments with Gym
Bayonet Point Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBelleair, FL
Citrus Hills, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLCitrus Springs, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College