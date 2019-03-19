10725 PREMIER AVENUE

Amenities

Tastefully REMODELED HOME!!!!! Open floor plan, many NEW updates.... NEWER ROOF, NEWER AC, FRESH PAINT INSIDE !!!! The cook in your house will appreciate the spacious kitchen featuring Brand New cabinets with GRANITE counter tops, and brand new Stainless stove and dishwasher. Updated bathroom with custom vanity. New wood look laminate that is super durable combines with tile floors throughout the home for easy care floors. The open floor plan makes this home perfect for entertaining. Walk out back to your great back yard, expansive patio, and storage shed. Located in the heart of Port Richey, close to the BEACH, FISHING, BOATING and all this area has to offer!

No pets allowed. No smoking. All appliances in AS IS condition - landlord will only be responsible for oven repairs as needed. All other appliance repairs or replacement are tenants responsibility.

Monthly rent $1050 plus all utilities and lawn maintenance. Rent due the 1st of each month.

All potential tenants must pay a $45 application fee and will be subject to background checks for financial and criminal. Previous landlord references will also be required. Prior evictions need not apply.