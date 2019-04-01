10605 TIMBER LANE

Amenities

This is the place you have been waiting for!! Remodeling included expanding the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, beautiful new cabinets & countertops which also match both bathrooms, carpet, extended tile work, closet treatments, fans, lights and more. The open floor plan allows light to flow through and gives you opportunity to share from the kitchen while family or guests relax. New landscaping for a beautiful back yard with a green barrier between you and the neighbors, and all cared for, for you. A 2-car garage for your vehicles and your goodies. Membership to the community is paid for you, also, allowing you access to the wonderful clubhouse with the pool, exercise room and more. Just walk across the street and check out all the activities. Timber Oaks is a lively, involved 55+ community and you will love it here!