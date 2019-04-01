All apartments in Bayonet Point
Last updated April 1 2019 at 5:00 PM

10605 TIMBER LANE

10605 Timber Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10605 Timber Lane, Bayonet Point, FL 34668
San Clemente Village

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
This is the place you have been waiting for!! Remodeling included expanding the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, beautiful new cabinets & countertops which also match both bathrooms, carpet, extended tile work, closet treatments, fans, lights and more. The open floor plan allows light to flow through and gives you opportunity to share from the kitchen while family or guests relax. New landscaping for a beautiful back yard with a green barrier between you and the neighbors, and all cared for, for you. A 2-car garage for your vehicles and your goodies. Membership to the community is paid for you, also, allowing you access to the wonderful clubhouse with the pool, exercise room and more. Just walk across the street and check out all the activities. Timber Oaks is a lively, involved 55+ community and you will love it here!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10605 TIMBER LANE have any available units?
10605 TIMBER LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
What amenities does 10605 TIMBER LANE have?
Some of 10605 TIMBER LANE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10605 TIMBER LANE currently offering any rent specials?
10605 TIMBER LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10605 TIMBER LANE pet-friendly?
No, 10605 TIMBER LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bayonet Point.
Does 10605 TIMBER LANE offer parking?
Yes, 10605 TIMBER LANE offers parking.
Does 10605 TIMBER LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10605 TIMBER LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10605 TIMBER LANE have a pool?
Yes, 10605 TIMBER LANE has a pool.
Does 10605 TIMBER LANE have accessible units?
No, 10605 TIMBER LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 10605 TIMBER LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10605 TIMBER LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10605 TIMBER LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10605 TIMBER LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
