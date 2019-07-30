10345 MIDSTATE AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come see this 2 bedroom house for rent in popular Jasmine Trails. Swing open the front door to this great room floor plan. The eat in kitchen is immediately to your right. Just down the hall is the master & second bedrooms. Second bathroom has access from the hallway or second bedroom. No carpeting. All flooring is wood laminate or ceramic tile. Large Florida Room has ceramic tile floors & corner shelf for a TV too. Lawn & shrub care & pest control are provided by landlord. One cat or dog up to 35 lbs. will be considered. Non-aggressive breeds only please.