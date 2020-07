10212 Home Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM/ 2 BATHROOM/ 2 CAR GARAGE HOME IN JASMINE TRAILS ON A CUL-DE-SAC. THIS HOME HAS A LARGE KITCHEN W/PANTRY CLOSET AND AN EAT-IN AREA. KITCHEN INCLUDES MATCHING STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES (REFRIGERATOR, RANGE, DISHWASHER). BEDROOMS ARE VERY GENEROUS. 2 FULL BATHROOMS, A LARGE LIVING ROOM AND FORMAL DINING ROOM AREA. THERE IS A VERY NICE SIZE SCREENED IN PORCH. THE BACKYARD IS FENCED IN FOR OUR PRIVACY. THERE IS A COMMUNITY POOL! THIS HOME ALSO HAS A 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. PETS ALLOWED- BREED RESTRICTED! NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS ASSESSED FOR ONE PET. OWNER RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CHARGE ADDITIONAL FEES FOR ADDITIONAL PETS BASED ON THEIR WEIGHT/SIZE.