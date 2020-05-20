10138 Amadeus Dr.

10138 Amadeus Drive, Bayonet Point, FL 34668 Jasmine Lakes
Adorable 2 bed/2 bath home on a lake. Tile floors and carpet in the bedroom. Enclosed patio and a 1 car garage. Located in the heart of Port Richey in a quiet neighborhood on a lake with access for Kayak/Canoe/Paddleboard. Available for immediate occupancy.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
