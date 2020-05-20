All apartments in Bayonet Point
Find more places like 10138 Amadeus Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bayonet Point, FL
/
10138 Amadeus Dr.
Last updated May 20 2020 at 6:07 PM

10138 Amadeus Dr.

10138 Amadeus Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bayonet Point
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10138 Amadeus Drive, Bayonet Point, FL 34668
Jasmine Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable 2 bed/2 bath home on a lake. Tile floors and carpet in the bedroom. Enclosed patio and a 1 car garage. Located in the heart of Port Richey in a quiet neighborhood on a lake with access for Kayak/Canoe/Paddleboard. Available for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10138 Amadeus Dr. have any available units?
10138 Amadeus Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
What amenities does 10138 Amadeus Dr. have?
Some of 10138 Amadeus Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10138 Amadeus Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
10138 Amadeus Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10138 Amadeus Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 10138 Amadeus Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bayonet Point.
Does 10138 Amadeus Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 10138 Amadeus Dr. offers parking.
Does 10138 Amadeus Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10138 Amadeus Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10138 Amadeus Dr. have a pool?
No, 10138 Amadeus Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 10138 Amadeus Dr. have accessible units?
No, 10138 Amadeus Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 10138 Amadeus Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10138 Amadeus Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10138 Amadeus Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10138 Amadeus Dr. has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bayonet Point 2 BedroomsBayonet Point 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Bayonet Point Apartments with BalconyBayonet Point Apartments with Gym
Bayonet Point Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBelleair, FL
Citrus Hills, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLCitrus Springs, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College