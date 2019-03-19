All apartments in Bay Pines
Home
/
Bay Pines, FL
/
9940 47TH AVENUE N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9940 47TH AVENUE N

9940 47th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

9940 47th Avenue North, Bay Pines, FL 33708
South Pinellas

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath ground floor unit with a large Florida room and a large utility room. This unit is close to the laundry room. It is a very light and bright great room plan with spacious bedrooms, u-shaped kitchen and 4 piece bathroom. It overlooks the green belt with its seating area and community grill. Bay Pines is a 55+ community with a rec center, heated pool and shuffleboard. Just minutes to world class beaches, shopping, medical facilities and downtown St Petersburg. Sorry no pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9940 47TH AVENUE N have any available units?
9940 47TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bay Pines, FL.
What amenities does 9940 47TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 9940 47TH AVENUE N's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9940 47TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
9940 47TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9940 47TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 9940 47TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bay Pines.
Does 9940 47TH AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 9940 47TH AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 9940 47TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9940 47TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9940 47TH AVENUE N have a pool?
Yes, 9940 47TH AVENUE N has a pool.
Does 9940 47TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 9940 47TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 9940 47TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9940 47TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
Does 9940 47TH AVENUE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 9940 47TH AVENUE N does not have units with air conditioning.
