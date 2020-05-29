9934 56TH AVENUE N

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Wake up HAPPY in this Bright and Sunny Recently Renovated Home! This Well Maintained Two Bedroom One Bath Home with Garage is Move-In Ready and Available Now! Perfectly Located Close to the Beaches and only blocks from Shopping, Dining & the Bay Pines VA Hospital. Zoned for Seminole Schools! Pamper the Chef in this Renovated Kitchen loaded with storage and counter space. Solid Wood Cabinets with all the Bells & Whistles and GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. All STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES including Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator and Microwave. Spacious, Open Layout with Large Living & Dining Areas. The Bonus Room is Full of Natural Light and will expand your Living Space adding just the right amount of Flexibility to this Floor Plan and provides access to the Large Backyard! Features include Two Spacious Bedrooms, Extra Closets and Beautifully Updated Bathroom with Gorgeous Tiled Tub & Shower, Ceiling Fans and Extra Closets. Large One Car Garage with Washer/Dryer Hookups and Big Backyard. This home is Centrally Located close to the Beaches, Shopping, Dining, Entertainment and Recreation. Walk to Bay Pines VA! EZ Commute to Downtown St. Petersburg, Tampa & the Airports. Offered Unfurnished for a Minimum 12 Month Lease. Pets Considered and Available Now! Schedule your Private Tour Today!