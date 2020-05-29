All apartments in Bay Pines
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

9934 56TH AVENUE N

9934 56th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

9934 56th Avenue North, Bay Pines, FL 33708
South Pinellas

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Wake up HAPPY in this Bright and Sunny Recently Renovated Home! This Well Maintained Two Bedroom One Bath Home with Garage is Move-In Ready and Available Now! Perfectly Located Close to the Beaches and only blocks from Shopping, Dining & the Bay Pines VA Hospital. Zoned for Seminole Schools! Pamper the Chef in this Renovated Kitchen loaded with storage and counter space. Solid Wood Cabinets with all the Bells & Whistles and GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. All STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES including Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator and Microwave. Spacious, Open Layout with Large Living & Dining Areas. The Bonus Room is Full of Natural Light and will expand your Living Space adding just the right amount of Flexibility to this Floor Plan and provides access to the Large Backyard! Features include Two Spacious Bedrooms, Extra Closets and Beautifully Updated Bathroom with Gorgeous Tiled Tub & Shower, Ceiling Fans and Extra Closets. Large One Car Garage with Washer/Dryer Hookups and Big Backyard. This home is Centrally Located close to the Beaches, Shopping, Dining, Entertainment and Recreation. Walk to Bay Pines VA! EZ Commute to Downtown St. Petersburg, Tampa & the Airports. Offered Unfurnished for a Minimum 12 Month Lease. Pets Considered and Available Now! Schedule your Private Tour Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9934 56TH AVENUE N have any available units?
9934 56TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bay Pines, FL.
What amenities does 9934 56TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 9934 56TH AVENUE N's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9934 56TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
9934 56TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9934 56TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 9934 56TH AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 9934 56TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 9934 56TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 9934 56TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9934 56TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9934 56TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 9934 56TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 9934 56TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 9934 56TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 9934 56TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9934 56TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
Does 9934 56TH AVENUE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 9934 56TH AVENUE N does not have units with air conditioning.

