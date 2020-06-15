All apartments in Bay Hill
Location

9169 North Bay Boulevard, Bay Hill, FL 32819
Bay Hill

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 9169 N Bay Blvd. - ... · Avail. now

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2351 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Executive Home Available Now in North Bay Dr. Phillips - Unfurnished, beautifully updated, 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom split floor plan home in North Bay in the Dr. Phillips area of Orlando. Large corner lot in the sought after area of Bay Hill! The large open kitchen offers all stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and large bar with room for barstools! Open living room with fireplace and beautiful built ins offer a tranquil area to relax and unwind. This home also offers a formal dining room and family room with fireplace! All travertine tiling and laminate wood flooring throughout the home! Master suite has his and hers closets with custom built ins for storage and perfect for organizing. Three additional guest bedrooms and two full bathrooms are located on the opposite side of the home and offer plenty of room for family or guests! Laundry room comes complete with front loading washer and dryer. Two car garage with side entrance and garage door opener for your convenience. Large Florida room located just off of the living room and master suite also has access to the Florida room! Brick paver back patio with plenty of space for grilling and entertaining. LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED in the rent!!
Sorry no pets. This property is not under the section 8 housing program.

Call today to schedule your private showing!
Ackley Florida Property Management
(407) 349-8080
www.ackleyflorida.com

12 Month Lease
$5 Monthly Tech Fee
$75 Application Fee Per Adult.
$125 Lease Processing Fee once approved.
Ask me about HOA applications for this property

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2502160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9169 N Bay Blvd. have any available units?
9169 N Bay Blvd. has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9169 N Bay Blvd. have?
Some of 9169 N Bay Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9169 N Bay Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
9169 N Bay Blvd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9169 N Bay Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 9169 N Bay Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bay Hill.
Does 9169 N Bay Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 9169 N Bay Blvd. does offer parking.
Does 9169 N Bay Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9169 N Bay Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9169 N Bay Blvd. have a pool?
No, 9169 N Bay Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 9169 N Bay Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 9169 N Bay Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 9169 N Bay Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9169 N Bay Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9169 N Bay Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9169 N Bay Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.
