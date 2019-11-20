All apartments in Bay Hill
Find more places like 8971 ANGELICA DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bay Hill, FL
/
8971 ANGELICA DRIVE
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:06 AM

8971 ANGELICA DRIVE

8971 Angelica Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bay Hill
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8971 Angelica Drive, Bay Hill, FL 32836
Bay Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
GREAT DR PHILLIPS HOME! Ready for move in - Don't miss out on this Bay Lakes at Granada property with a Pool! Split floor plan. Three bedrooms, two baths, 1684 sqft with enclosed air conditioned Florida room. Enjoy your days and nights in the peaceful garden, with lots of fruit trees around the inviting large pool. Fenced yard. This home will not last. Located minutes from famous Sand Lake Road 'Restaurant Row.' Washer/Dryer included. Pool & Lawn care included. Pet friendly home w/approval and non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8971 ANGELICA DRIVE have any available units?
8971 ANGELICA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bay Hill, FL.
What amenities does 8971 ANGELICA DRIVE have?
Some of 8971 ANGELICA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8971 ANGELICA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8971 ANGELICA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8971 ANGELICA DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8971 ANGELICA DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 8971 ANGELICA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8971 ANGELICA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8971 ANGELICA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8971 ANGELICA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8971 ANGELICA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 8971 ANGELICA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 8971 ANGELICA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8971 ANGELICA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8971 ANGELICA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8971 ANGELICA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8971 ANGELICA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8971 ANGELICA DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Move Cross Country
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bay Hill 2 BedroomsBay Hill 3 Bedrooms
Bay Hill Apartments with BalconyBay Hill Apartments with Garage
Bay Hill Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FL
Bithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLCombee Settlement, FLTavares, FLWilliamsburg, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus