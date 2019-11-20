8971 ANGELICA DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

GREAT DR PHILLIPS HOME! Ready for move in - Don't miss out on this Bay Lakes at Granada property with a Pool! Split floor plan. Three bedrooms, two baths, 1684 sqft with enclosed air conditioned Florida room. Enjoy your days and nights in the peaceful garden, with lots of fruit trees around the inviting large pool. Fenced yard. This home will not last. Located minutes from famous Sand Lake Road 'Restaurant Row.' Washer/Dryer included. Pool & Lawn care included. Pet friendly home w/approval and non-refundable pet fee.