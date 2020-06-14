Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

138 Apartments for rent in Bay Harbor Islands, FL with garage

Bay Harbor Islands apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, bre...

Last updated June 14
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
10201 E Bay Harbor Dr
10201 East Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,950
FULLY FURNISHED & DAZZLING VIEWS - Welcome to laid-back-luxury amazing Boutique Building | Fully Furnished| Penthouse |Waterfront. A private getaway that is closer than you think.

Last updated June 14
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
9400 W Bay Harbor Dr
9400 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,800
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely furnished, gorgeous and peaceful ! Unit with a private SLIP BOATt! Private dock for boats up to 38 feet in front of the unit can be seen while you are seated in the living room or in the large balcony. The view is simply amazing.

Last updated June 14
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
1149 97th St
1149 97th St, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
LOCATION,LOCATION, AMAZING OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN BAY HARBOR ISLANDS. LUXURY AND SPACIOUS TOWNHOMES, 4 BEDS, 4 BATHS AND AN OFFICE ROOM , RECENTLY PAINTED . IT HAS A ROOFTOP TERRACE. NICE COMMUNITY POOL.
Results within 1 mile of Bay Harbor Islands

Last updated June 14
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9008 Collins Ave
9008 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Live across from the beach in the beautiful 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms condo.

Last updated June 14
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9499 Collins Ave
9499 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
Corner residence in beautiful Spaggia on the beach. The condo spacious, open concept, modern and totally renovated - Large master bedroom and bath. Den is used as a 2nd bedroom can accommodate children or nanny.

Last updated June 14
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9273 Collins Ave
9273 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,901
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice Pent house with ocean view, 2 full bathrooms, cover garage,walking distance to Ball Harbour, nice pool, beach access, gym, easy to show call today

Last updated June 14
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
10245 Collins Ave
10245 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
Studio
$1,450
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
DRASTICALLY REDUCED !!! PRICE TO RENT !!! UNIT IS AVAILABLE RIGHT AWAY , OCEAN FRONT UNIT !!! READY TO MOVE IN !! REDUCED REDUCED !!! READY TO MOVE IN !!! THIS UNIT IS A BIG STUDIO , LIVE ON THE WATER !! ENJOY BEATIFUL VIEWS OF THE WATER, SUNSETS

Last updated June 14
Surfside
1 Unit Available
8855 Collins Ave
8855 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
Great water and downtown views from this spacious 3 bedrooms, with a wraparound balcony at Champlain Towers East, in the heart of Surfside.

Last updated June 14
Surfside
1 Unit Available
8777 Collins Ave
8777 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Breathtaking ocean views offered from this spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath plus den unit. This spacious residence has hardwood floors, walk-in closet and full size washer/dryer in unit . Large kitchen with eat in breakfast table.

Last updated June 14
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9033 Dickens Ave
9033 Dickens Avenue, Surfside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Very pretty home located in sought after Town of Surfside.

Last updated June 14
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
10201 Collins Ave
10201 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$16,900
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This southeast ocean front and corner unit with 2 bedrooms 2 1/2 Bathrooms has views of the pools and the beach, is the newest jewel of Bal Harbour, it will bring much deserved happiness to you & your family.

Last updated June 14
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9195 COLLINS AV
9195 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
905 sqft
A bright apartment located right on the beaches of Surfside FL. Fully furnished in the best style so that you and your family can enjoy an excellent vacation.

Last updated June 14
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9501 Collins Ave
9501 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
4 Bedrooms
$22,000
Truly rare to find, an exceptional beachfront townhome steps from the pristine Bal Harbour shoreline. A modern masterpiece, this residence showcases thoughtful design details and luxury features throughout.

Last updated June 14
Surfside
1 Unit Available
8955 collins
8955 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
4 Bedrooms
$60,000
ARTE, a boutique collection of 16 oceanfront residences by Citterio & Viel in collaboration with Kobi Karp.

Last updated June 14
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
10155 Collins Ave
10155 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
The absolute best unit in Bal Harbour! Stunning 3 bedroom with all the bells & whistles. This open, light, and airy floor plan just underwent a major renovation and features the best quality and design around.

Last updated June 14
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9001 Collins Ave
9001 Collins Ave, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$26,000
2600 sqft
Luxury is reimagined at The Surf Club Four Seasons Residences by Pritzker winning architect Richard Meier.

Last updated June 14
Surfside
1 Unit Available
8888 Collins Ave
8888 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
2 Bedrooms
Ask
PRESTIGIOUS ADDRESS AT AN AFFORDABLE PRICE FULLY FURNISHED,DECORATED BEDROOM 1.5 BATHS BUILT IN 2000.
Results within 5 miles of Bay Harbor Islands
Verified

Last updated June 14
$
4 Units Available
Promenade at Aventura Apartments
19680 E Country Club Dr, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,675
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,296
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,194
1409 sqft
Near the Intracoastal Waterway and the coastline. Recently renovated with a fireplace, granite countertops and walk-in closets in each unit. On-site trash valet, business center, pool and putting green. Pet-friendly. Garages available.
Verified

Last updated June 14
$
Biscayne Landing
18 Units Available
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle, North Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,870
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1055 sqft
Experience a new kind of luxury living that's rooted in total well-being at The Shoreline at Sol Mia, Miami's exciting new destination that is designed to enhance the lifestyle of all who choose to enjoy it.
Verified

Last updated June 14
$
North Bay Village
23 Units Available
Moda at North Bay Village
8000 West Dr, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,510
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1264 sqft
Florida luxury living at its finest! Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Complex has gym, pool, hot tub, wine room, and common areas for recreation. Incredible views of the bay.
Verified

Last updated June 14
$
City Center
75 Units Available
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,701
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,763
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1000 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.
Verified

Last updated June 14
Adventure Town Center
23 Units Available
Camden Aventura
3100 NE 190th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,579
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1465 sqft
A wealth of shopping, entertainment and dining options are near this community at Aventura Mall. Residents can stay fit at the tennis court and gym or relax in the hot tub. Units have hardwood flooring.
Verified

Last updated June 14
North Bay Village
25 Units Available
Treasures on the Bay
7525 E Treasure Drive, North Bay Village, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,470
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1134 sqft
Located on the water's edge in North Bay Village. Luxury apartments with chef-style kitchens. Select units feature floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors and Biscayne Bay views. Property offers three bay-front swimming pools and a private boardwalk.

Last updated June 14
Adventure Town Center
1 Unit Available
2965 NE 185th St
2965 Northeast 185th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,625
859 sqft
WOW!! A CORNER UNIT 1 BED/1 BATH/1 CAR GARAGE TRI-LEVEL TOWNHOUSE AT AVENTI @AVENTURA.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Bay Harbor Islands, FL

Bay Harbor Islands apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

