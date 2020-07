Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors 24hr maintenance recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr maintenance

395 W. Ethelene St. Available 08/10/20 3/2 in N. Bartow - This immaculate 3 bedroom home is conveniently located near Hwy 60, Lakeland & the Polk Parkway. The home features a formal living room and family room along with a inside utility room. This home also has a fenced back yard and large screened porch. The home has recently been upgraded with new paint and new luxury vinyl plank flooring (Looks like wood floors). Call us today to schedule your private tour.



SHED IS NOT INCLUDED WITH RENTAL



Administration Fee:

Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $125 one-time administration fee



If credit is below 600 a last months rent could be required in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.



Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):

- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery

- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance

- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests

- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline

- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3585840)