8819 78TH AVENUE

Welcome home to your three bedroom house, on this oversized lot, in a maturely landscaped and quiet neighborhood. This home is MOVE-In-Ready and the location is perfect! Only blocks from Park Blvd and just a quick drive to any area of Pinellas County. The kitchen is updated and roomy with stainless appliances and stone countertops. Just off the kitchen is a large bonus room that could be used as a family room, an office, formal dining, or even a 4th bedroom. Off of the bonus room is your beautifully built covered porch for relaxing or entertaining. Other structures included in your purchase are a shed and large workshop. Also, there is no flood insurance required. The roof was new in 2014 and the air conditioning was recently serviced and runs great.