Bardmoor, FL
8819 78TH AVENUE
Last updated July 23 2019 at 11:08 PM

8819 78TH AVENUE

8819 78th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8819 78th Avenue, Bardmoor, FL 33777

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome home to your three bedroom house, on this oversized lot, in a maturely landscaped and quiet neighborhood. This home is MOVE-In-Ready and the location is perfect! Only blocks from Park Blvd and just a quick drive to any area of Pinellas County. The kitchen is updated and roomy with stainless appliances and stone countertops. Just off the kitchen is a large bonus room that could be used as a family room, an office, formal dining, or even a 4th bedroom. Off of the bonus room is your beautifully built covered porch for relaxing or entertaining. Other structures included in your purchase are a shed and large workshop. Also, there is no flood insurance required. The roof was new in 2014 and the air conditioning was recently serviced and runs great.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8819 78TH AVENUE have any available units?
8819 78TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bardmoor, FL.
What amenities does 8819 78TH AVENUE have?
Some of 8819 78TH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8819 78TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
8819 78TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8819 78TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 8819 78TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bardmoor.
Does 8819 78TH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 8819 78TH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 8819 78TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8819 78TH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8819 78TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 8819 78TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 8819 78TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 8819 78TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 8819 78TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8819 78TH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8819 78TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8819 78TH AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
