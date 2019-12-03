Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Bardmoor
Find more places like 8717 78th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Bardmoor, FL
/
8717 78th Ave
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:55 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8717 78th Ave
8717 78th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bardmoor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Location
8717 78th Avenue, Bardmoor, FL 33777
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Remodeled 4/2 AVAILABLE NOW!!!
Updated Kitchen & Baths
Central Heat & Air
Washer & Dryer Hook Up
Easy to clean tile/laminate flooring in the common areas
Plush carpet in the bedrooms
Pets allowed (non aggressive breeds)
Call today for more details or if you would like to see inside.
No Application Fees! Bad Credit? No Problem!
Our property management company is family owned and operated. We have been in business for almost 30 years and belong to the BBB and Largo Chamber of Commerce
(RLNE4289779)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8717 78th Ave have any available units?
8717 78th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bardmoor, FL
.
What amenities does 8717 78th Ave have?
Some of 8717 78th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8717 78th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8717 78th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8717 78th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8717 78th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8717 78th Ave offer parking?
No, 8717 78th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8717 78th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8717 78th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8717 78th Ave have a pool?
No, 8717 78th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8717 78th Ave have accessible units?
No, 8717 78th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8717 78th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8717 78th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 8717 78th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8717 78th Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Move Cross Country
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Bardmoor 2 Bedrooms
Bardmoor Apartments with Parking
Bardmoor Apartments with Pool
Bardmoor Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Bardmoor Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FL
Plant City, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Lutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FL
Palmetto, FL
Bloomingdale, FL
Indian Rocks Beach, FL
Ridge Wood Heights, FL
Hernando Beach, FL
Vamo, FL
Lealman, FL
Pasadena Hills, FL
Jasmine Estates, FL
Laurel, FL
Cortez, FL
Longboat Key, FL
Seffner, FL
Holmes Beach, FL
Redington Shores, FL
Siesta Key, FL
Belleair Bluffs, FL
Sarasota Springs, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg