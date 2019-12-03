All apartments in Bardmoor
Find more places like 8717 78th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bardmoor, FL
/
8717 78th Ave
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:55 AM

8717 78th Ave

8717 78th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bardmoor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

8717 78th Avenue, Bardmoor, FL 33777

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Remodeled 4/2 AVAILABLE NOW!!!

Updated Kitchen & Baths

Central Heat & Air

Washer & Dryer Hook Up

Easy to clean tile/laminate flooring in the common areas

Plush carpet in the bedrooms

Pets allowed (non aggressive breeds)

Call today for more details or if you would like to see inside.

No Application Fees! Bad Credit? No Problem!

Our property management company is family owned and operated. We have been in business for almost 30 years and belong to the BBB and Largo Chamber of Commerce

(RLNE4289779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8717 78th Ave have any available units?
8717 78th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bardmoor, FL.
What amenities does 8717 78th Ave have?
Some of 8717 78th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8717 78th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8717 78th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8717 78th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8717 78th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8717 78th Ave offer parking?
No, 8717 78th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8717 78th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8717 78th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8717 78th Ave have a pool?
No, 8717 78th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8717 78th Ave have accessible units?
No, 8717 78th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8717 78th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8717 78th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 8717 78th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8717 78th Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Move Cross Country
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bardmoor 2 BedroomsBardmoor Apartments with Parking
Bardmoor Apartments with PoolBardmoor Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Bardmoor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLHernando Beach, FLVamo, FL
Lealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FLLaurel, FLCortez, FLLongboat Key, FLSeffner, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg