8714 PELICAN LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel range

Super home located in the neighborhood of Cross Bayou Estates. Open and bright living room, dining, and kitchen with polished terrazzo floors. Three bedrooms, a full bath, plus a Bonus/den room, with sliding doors to the lovely fenced backyard with mature trees. All stainless kitchen appliances, including a dishwasher. Home freshly painted in neutral colors and levelor blinds. There is a washer/dryer with hookups in the attached garage. Located near public transportation, Bardmoor and Starkey elementary schools, Seminole address for some of the best schools in the county. Close to shopping and restaurants. Cats and small dogs OK $1395 per mo., annual lease, first and last month required plus security deposit. There is no fee for the application. We do background checks. Please call for more info or to make an appointment to see the house