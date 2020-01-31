All apartments in Bardmoor
Find more places like 8714 PELICAN LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bardmoor, FL
/
8714 PELICAN LANE
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:54 AM

8714 PELICAN LANE

8714 Pelican Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bardmoor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

8714 Pelican Lane, Bardmoor, FL 33777

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Super home located in the neighborhood of Cross Bayou Estates. Open and bright living room, dining, and kitchen with polished terrazzo floors. Three bedrooms, a full bath, plus a Bonus/den room, with sliding doors to the lovely fenced backyard with mature trees. All stainless kitchen appliances, including a dishwasher. Home freshly painted in neutral colors and levelor blinds. There is a washer/dryer with hookups in the attached garage. Located near public transportation, Bardmoor and Starkey elementary schools, Seminole address for some of the best schools in the county. Close to shopping and restaurants. Cats and small dogs OK $1395 per mo., annual lease, first and last month required plus security deposit. There is no fee for the application. We do background checks. Please call for more info or to make an appointment to see the house

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8714 PELICAN LANE have any available units?
8714 PELICAN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bardmoor, FL.
What amenities does 8714 PELICAN LANE have?
Some of 8714 PELICAN LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8714 PELICAN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
8714 PELICAN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8714 PELICAN LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8714 PELICAN LANE is pet friendly.
Does 8714 PELICAN LANE offer parking?
Yes, 8714 PELICAN LANE offers parking.
Does 8714 PELICAN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8714 PELICAN LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8714 PELICAN LANE have a pool?
No, 8714 PELICAN LANE does not have a pool.
Does 8714 PELICAN LANE have accessible units?
No, 8714 PELICAN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 8714 PELICAN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8714 PELICAN LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8714 PELICAN LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8714 PELICAN LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bardmoor 2 BedroomsBardmoor Apartments with Parking
Bardmoor Apartments with PoolBardmoor Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Bardmoor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLHernando Beach, FLVamo, FL
Lealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FLLaurel, FLCortez, FLLongboat Key, FLSeffner, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg