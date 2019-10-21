8675 LANTANA DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come rent this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 1 car garage. Two screened in patios, open living and dining space with split floor plan. Master bedroom with new shower and large walk in closet. Nice sized 2nd and 3rd bedrooms with the guest bath off the hallway. Terrazzo floors make for easy cleaning. Kitchen features a window over looking the screened in lanai and fenced backyard. The shed in the backyard is nice for storing outdoor items. Nice oak tree in the front provides great shade for those lazy afternoons spent on the front porch. Washer and Dryer hook up in garage. Well behaved pets considered, 2 only with maximum combined weight of 50lbs. No Aggressive dog breeds, no exotic animals. $1500 per month, annual lease. First last and security of $1500 each required $250 non-refundable pet fee. $50 application fee for all occupants over 18 years, credit and background check required.