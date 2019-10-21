All apartments in Bardmoor
8675 LANTANA DRIVE
Last updated October 21 2019 at 7:36 AM

8675 LANTANA DRIVE

8675 Lantana Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8675 Lantana Drive, Bardmoor, FL 33777

Amenities

Come rent this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 1 car garage. Two screened in patios, open living and dining space with split floor plan. Master bedroom with new shower and large walk in closet. Nice sized 2nd and 3rd bedrooms with the guest bath off the hallway. Terrazzo floors make for easy cleaning. Kitchen features a window over looking the screened in lanai and fenced backyard. The shed in the backyard is nice for storing outdoor items. Nice oak tree in the front provides great shade for those lazy afternoons spent on the front porch. Washer and Dryer hook up in garage. Well behaved pets considered, 2 only with maximum combined weight of 50lbs. No Aggressive dog breeds, no exotic animals. $1500 per month, annual lease. First last and security of $1500 each required $250 non-refundable pet fee. $50 application fee for all occupants over 18 years, credit and background check required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8675 LANTANA DRIVE have any available units?
8675 LANTANA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bardmoor, FL.
What amenities does 8675 LANTANA DRIVE have?
Some of 8675 LANTANA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8675 LANTANA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8675 LANTANA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8675 LANTANA DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8675 LANTANA DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 8675 LANTANA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8675 LANTANA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8675 LANTANA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8675 LANTANA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8675 LANTANA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8675 LANTANA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8675 LANTANA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8675 LANTANA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8675 LANTANA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8675 LANTANA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8675 LANTANA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8675 LANTANA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
