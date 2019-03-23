All apartments in Bardmoor
Last updated March 23 2019 at 4:13 PM

8434 93rd Ave

8434 93rd Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

8434 93rd Ave N, Bardmoor, FL 33777

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 4/2 in Seminole!!!

Fenced in Back Yard

Central Heat & Air

Washer & Dryer Hook Up

Easy to clean tile/laminate flooring in the common areas

Plush carpet in the bedrooms

Pets allowed (non aggressive breeds)

Call today for more details or if you would like to see inside.

No Application Fees! Bad Credit? No Problem!

Our property management company is family owned and operated. We have been in business for almost 30 years and belong to the BBB and Largo Chamber of Commerce

(RLNE4055974)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8434 93rd Ave have any available units?
8434 93rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bardmoor, FL.
What amenities does 8434 93rd Ave have?
Some of 8434 93rd Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8434 93rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8434 93rd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8434 93rd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8434 93rd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8434 93rd Ave offer parking?
No, 8434 93rd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8434 93rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8434 93rd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8434 93rd Ave have a pool?
No, 8434 93rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8434 93rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 8434 93rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8434 93rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8434 93rd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8434 93rd Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8434 93rd Ave has units with air conditioning.
