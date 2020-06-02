All apartments in Bardmoor
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

8221 Jacaranda Ave

8221 Jacaranda Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8221 Jacaranda Avenue, Bardmoor, FL 33777

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated Home 4/2 in the Heart of Seminole!

Updated Kitchen

Updated Bathrooms

Updated Flooring

New interior

Fenced in Back Yard

Central Heat &Air

Washer & Dryer Hook Up

Easy to clean tile/laminate flooring in the common areas

Plush carpet in the bedrooms

Call today for more details or if you would like to see inside.

No Application Fees!

Bad Credit? No Problem!

Our property management company is family owned and operated. We have been in business for almost 30 years and belong to the BBB and Largo Chamber of Commerce

(RLNE5683274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8221 Jacaranda Ave have any available units?
8221 Jacaranda Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bardmoor, FL.
What amenities does 8221 Jacaranda Ave have?
Some of 8221 Jacaranda Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8221 Jacaranda Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8221 Jacaranda Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8221 Jacaranda Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8221 Jacaranda Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8221 Jacaranda Ave offer parking?
No, 8221 Jacaranda Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8221 Jacaranda Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8221 Jacaranda Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8221 Jacaranda Ave have a pool?
No, 8221 Jacaranda Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8221 Jacaranda Ave have accessible units?
No, 8221 Jacaranda Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8221 Jacaranda Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8221 Jacaranda Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8221 Jacaranda Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8221 Jacaranda Ave has units with air conditioning.

