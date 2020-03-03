8101 Bardmoor Place, Bardmoor, FL 33777 Fairway Villas At Bardmoor
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This stunning spacious ground-level condo rental is waiting for you to move right in. The condo offers a split floor plan with 2 bedrooms and two baths and it overlooks the pool. Detached one car garage is included in the rent amount. Annual leases only.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8101 BARDMOOR PLACE have any available units?
8101 BARDMOOR PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bardmoor, FL.
What amenities does 8101 BARDMOOR PLACE have?
Some of 8101 BARDMOOR PLACE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8101 BARDMOOR PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
8101 BARDMOOR PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.