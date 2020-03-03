8101 BARDMOOR PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

This stunning spacious ground-level condo rental is waiting for you to move right in. The condo offers a split floor plan with 2 bedrooms and two baths and it overlooks the pool. Detached one car garage is included in the rent amount. Annual leases only.