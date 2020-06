Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator

Welcome to this beautiful two bedroom-two bath condominium at the desirable Cordova Greens Village condo. You will be absolutely impressed with the size and the layout of this unit. End unit, third floor, but no worries, there an elevator in the building. Customized IKEA kitchen, shiny tile flooring throughout the unit, and much more. It is conveniently located to the restaurants, shopping, sandy Gulf Beaches, etc. Schedule your showing asap.