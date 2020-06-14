/
1 bedroom apartments
247 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bal Harbour, FL
Bal Harbour
10178 Collins Ave
10178 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Spectacular and spacious 1B | 1B totally redone in the exclusive City of Bal Harbour. Unit has been renovated with a classic beach design, ceramic-wood floor, california closet, quartz kitchen counter-tops, stainless steel appliances.
Bal Harbour
10230 Collins Ave
10230 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Beautiful fully renovated Apartment in Bal Harbour with impact glass windows, new Kitchen, new bathroom. The Apartment features large bedroom, one bathroom and a small den. Walking distance to the beach and the shoppes.
Bal Harbour
34 BAL BAY DR
34 Bal Bay Drive, Bal Harbour, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
BAL HARBOUR VILLAGE GATED COMMUNITY-UPDATED 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH, PORCELAIN FLOORS, CENTRAL AIR. ENJOY LIVING IN THIS 12 UNIT-2 STORY GARDEN WALK-UP IN EXCLUSIVE BAL HARBOUR.
Bal Harbour
32 Camden Dr
32 Camden Drive, Bal Harbour, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
BAL HARBOUR VILLAGE - EXCLUSIVE GATED COMMUNITY. 1 BD/1 BTH APT. WALKING DISTANCE TO THE OCEAN.
Surfside
9511 Collins Ave
9511 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,950
929 sqft
Beautiful and sunlit condo on the beach, it feels like you're living on vacation all the time! This apartment boasts excess storage and a walk-in closet (which can fit a pac n play) in addition to a huge master bedroom.
Bay Harbor Islands
9720 W Bay Harbor Dr
9720 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
957 sqft
WATERFRONT Access to ocean, 2 Story Townhome with a large bedroom and 2 bath in prestigious Bay Harbor on the water, close access to bay and ocean, walk to beach and Bal Harbor Shops, pray houses supermarket restaurants and A+ Bay Harbor Elementary
Bay Harbor Islands
10350 W BAY HARBOR DR
10350 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,100
950 sqft
Completely remodeled large 1 bed 1 bath+ Den the unit . High impact windows , nice size balcony .
Bay Harbor Islands
9102 W Bay Harbor Dr
9102 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,450
Gorgeous and spacious 1 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath + DEN condo overlooking the bay with spectacular views. Truly special! Marble floors throughout, design doors and closets, Sub-zero, Gaggenau and Wolf kitchen appliances, top Italian design.
Surfside
9273 Collins Ave
9273 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,901
Nice Pent house with ocean view, 2 full bathrooms, cover garage,walking distance to Ball Harbour, nice pool, beach access, gym, easy to show call today
Bay Harbor Islands
1020 94th St
1020 94th Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
HUGE UNIT! Very well kept, Large 1BDR, 1 & 1/2 bath with extra storage in Bay Harbor Islands! New remodel kitchen! A SCHOOLS, walk to world Famous Bal Harbor Mall, house of worship, Park, dog park, beach, cafes, Publix, Post office & more! Covered,
Bay Harbor Islands
9790 E BAY HARBOR DR
9790 E Bay Harbor Dr, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
SPECIAL MOVE IN WITH FIRST MONTH AND DEPOSIT WITH GOOD CREDIT AND REQUEST INFORMATION Modern and renovated department in the great location of Bay Harbor. The building has been totally renovated with designed and prestige materials, porcelain floor.
Bay Harbor Islands
9110 W Bay Harbor Dr
9110 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
Amazing opportunity to rent 1 Bed 1 Bath on the water.
Bay Harbor Islands
9261 E Bay Harbor Dr
9261 East Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,600
Beautiful unit located in brand new boutique building in Bay Harbor Island. 1 bedroom + Den converted into a 2nd bedroom with private balcony with amazing water views.
Bay Harbor Islands
1080 98 ST
1080 98th Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
Charming unit with lots of natural light! Great spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath in the heart of prestigious Bay Harbor Islands. Walking distance to A+ rated schools, the Beaches, Bal Harbour Shops, new retail and dining and more.
Bay Harbor Islands
9381 E Bay Harbor Dr
9381 East Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
DRASTICALLY REDUCED !! PRICE TO RENT !LOCATION !! LOCATION !! GREAT 1 ONE BEDROOM / 1 .
Bay Harbor Islands
10101 E Bay Harbor Dr
10101 East Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Beautiful 1 bedroom and 1 and half bathroom located on the water of Bay Harbor Island.1000 sqft completely furnished. Very bright and open unit. Big balcony. Open kitchen. Master bathroom has bathtub and shower. Laminate floors throughout.
Surfside
9172 Collins Ave
9172 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,680
Great 1 bedroom apartment located in the heart of Surfside, unit features hard wood floors, washer and dryer, small balcony, gym, pool, beach service & parking. Unit will be vacant June 15th, 2020.
Surfside
9225 Collins Ave
9225 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Spacious 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom condo for rent in this direct ocean front building in beautiful Surfside Miami Beach.
Bay Harbor Islands
10101 W Bay Harbor Dr
10101 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Iconic artistically furnished in Bay Harbor Islands is a white pearl of a condo, spacious modern living, corner unit with lots of natural light.
Surfside
9195 COLLINS AV
9195 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
905 sqft
A bright apartment located right on the beaches of Surfside FL. Fully furnished in the best style so that you and your family can enjoy an excellent vacation.
Bay Harbor Islands
1080 94th Street
1080 94th Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,200
888 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1080 94th Street in Bay Harbor Islands. View photos, descriptions and more!
Surfside
9341 COLLINS AVE.
9341 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,200
1277 sqft
PRICE TO RENT !!! REDUCED !! REDUCED !!LIVE RIGH ON THE BEACH 1 BEDROOM/ 1.5 BATHS.
Surfside
9156 Collins Ave
9156 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Cozy condo accross from the beach. Fully tiled, washer & dryer inside the apartment. Plenty of clothing space. Close to Publix, Bal Harbor shops, Banks, Post Office & House of Worship. Will not last!
Surfside
8727 Carlyle Ave
8727 Carlyle Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Remarkable 1 Bedroom/1 Bath unit walking distance to the popular Surfside Beach, houses of worship, Publix and very near Harding Avenue shops, restaurants and Bal Harbour Mall. Ready to move in with new washer/dryer! Won't last!!! Very easy to show!
