4209 Hickory Street

This delightful home located in Macclenny, FL is now available. It features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2,976sqft! Pull up to this home with modern design and a charming exterior. Inside includes beautiful hanging light fixtures and arched doorways in the living areas – large bonus room with unlimited potential. The Kitchen boasts lots of cabinet and counter space, open concept, and metallic appliances – including microwave and dishwasher. The Master Bedroom has en suite bathroom with separate soaking tub, double vanity, and separate shower. Outside is very spacious with views of mature trees – perfect for relaxing, play, or entertaining. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/faqs.aspx



Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage.



MOVE-IN SPECIAL!



Move in by July 31st - GET 2nd MONTH FREE!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.