Baker County, FL
4209 Hickory Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 3:39 PM

4209 Hickory Street

4209 Hickory St · (786) 592-5977
Location

4209 Hickory St, Baker County, FL 32063

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2976 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
This delightful home located in Macclenny, FL is now available. It features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2,976sqft! Pull up to this home with modern design and a charming exterior. Inside includes beautiful hanging light fixtures and arched doorways in the living areas – large bonus room with unlimited potential. The Kitchen boasts lots of cabinet and counter space, open concept, and metallic appliances – including microwave and dishwasher. The Master Bedroom has en suite bathroom with separate soaking tub, double vanity, and separate shower. Outside is very spacious with views of mature trees – perfect for relaxing, play, or entertaining. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/faqs.aspx

Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage.

MOVE-IN SPECIAL!

Move in by July 31st - GET 2nd MONTH FREE!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4209 Hickory Street have any available units?
4209 Hickory Street has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4209 Hickory Street currently offering any rent specials?
4209 Hickory Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4209 Hickory Street pet-friendly?
No, 4209 Hickory Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baker County.
Does 4209 Hickory Street offer parking?
No, 4209 Hickory Street does not offer parking.
Does 4209 Hickory Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4209 Hickory Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4209 Hickory Street have a pool?
No, 4209 Hickory Street does not have a pool.
Does 4209 Hickory Street have accessible units?
No, 4209 Hickory Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4209 Hickory Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4209 Hickory Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4209 Hickory Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4209 Hickory Street does not have units with air conditioning.
