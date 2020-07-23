/
/
columbia county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:41 AM
12 Apartments for rent in Columbia County, FL📍
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
Windsong
2580 SW Windsong Cir, Lake City, FL
1 Bedroom
$613
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Windsong Apartments Boastful living, modest price! Windsong Apartments offers a selection of affordable one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes in Lake City, FL adorned with amenities that guarantee high comfort and convenience.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
551 SE PLANT
551 Southeast Plant Street, Columbia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2000 sqft
Brand new site build home on half an acre, 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms with all brand new appliances. Great location in town near the local college or for travel to Jacksonville.
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
116 SE WILLOW DR
116 Southeast Willow Drive, Watertown, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1194 sqft
Super nice home on oversized lot. Enjoy all the amenities that come with this 2/2 including clubhouse and activities, pool etc. Nice back porch, large 2 car garage. Must be 55 yrs of age as this is a retirement community.
1 of 33
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
190 SE ADKINSON GLEN
190 Southeast Atkinson Glen, Watertown, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1946 sqft
THIS HIDDEN GEM IS ON THE EAST SIDE OF TOWN AND IS A 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH WITH 1946 SQ. FEET A LARGE SCREENED IN FRONT PORCH THAT FACES A HEAVILY WOODED REVIEN. WATER SEWER AND TRASH INCLUDED.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
168 SE BECKY TERRACE
168 Southeast Becky Terrace, Watertown, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
960 sqft
Retirement living at its best. must be 55+ NO smokers, or pets,HOA dues @$35., lawn care @$50.00 and community sewer@$44.09= $129.09 is included in the lease amount
1 of 7
Last updated March 5 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
349 NW PARK DRIVE
349 NW Park Dr, Columbia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$750
924 sqft
QUIET/CLEAN/CONVENIENT - WEST SIDE MOBILE HOME IN PARK COMMUNITY READY FOR NEW TENANT
1 of 27
Last updated May 2 at 11:49 AM
1 Unit Available
204 SW Beyond Court
204 Southwest Beyond Court, Columbia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1404 sqft
- (RLNE4565547)
Results within 5 miles of Columbia County
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2848 SW SR-47
2848 Florida Highway 47, Gilchrist County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2025 sqft
A spacious home with lots of room for your family. Country living at it's finest. Call today for your viewing of this property.
Results within 10 miles of Columbia County
1 of 34
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
16816 NW 138th Avenue
16816 Northwest 138th Avenue, Alachua, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2503 sqft
Four Bedroom, Two Bath 2503sf 6 acres Home in Alachua - Four Bedroom, Two Bath 2503 sf 6 acres Home in Alachua, Lawn service included. Furnished or un-Furnished. Priced accordingly.
1 of 38
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
28627 NW 46th Avenue
28627 NW 46th Ave, Alachua County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1782 sqft
28627 NW 46th Avenue Available 08/01/20 Bring Your Horses!!! - Bring Your Horses!!! This recently renovated home sits on 10-acres of fenced pasture! New vinyl plank flooring throughout, updated light fixtures, a split bedroom plan and spacious
1 of 20
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
10515 NW 161 ST
10515 NW 161st St, Alachua County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1024 sqft
10515 NW 161 ST Available 07/15/20 Gorgeous Rustic Home in Alachua! - Gorgeous rustic home located in the middle of farmland in Alachua! 2 BR 1 BA with a log cabin feel, great room, extensive wood work, beamed ceilings, huge screen porch, swimming
1 of 7
Last updated October 12 at 10:27 AM
1 Unit Available
11068 71st Place
11068 71st Place, Suwannee County, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
580 sqft
Live Oak rental with healing springs - Property Id: 85713 Currrent furnished photes www.homesolutionstop.com 727-623-8514 ? No trafic, cool, secluded, woodsy, peaceful 1.2 fenced acres.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Columbia County area include College of Central Florida, Edward Waters College, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida, and Valdosta State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Jacksonville, Gainesville, Ocala, Valdosta, and Orange Park have apartments for rent.