Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

161 Melissa Trail

161 Melissa Trail · (863) 299-6767
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

161 Melissa Trail, Auburndale, FL 33823

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 161 Melissa Trail · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 3075 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
media room
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
media room
Auburndale Executive Home With All The Perks! - Are you looking for a property that has everything? Well you've found it!!

This property is complete with both upstairs and downstairs laundering facilities. The larger laundry room, downstairs, has a dry cleaning machine as well.

This home is VERY energy efficient and helps to balance the cost of cooling during the hot Florida summer.

If you want to watch a movie, the media room is just a few steps away. The media room comes complete with a large screen TV, microwave, mini fridge, and bar.

Call TODAY!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4714734)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 161 Melissa Trail have any available units?
161 Melissa Trail has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 161 Melissa Trail have?
Some of 161 Melissa Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, media room, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 161 Melissa Trail currently offering any rent specials?
161 Melissa Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 161 Melissa Trail pet-friendly?
No, 161 Melissa Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburndale.
Does 161 Melissa Trail offer parking?
No, 161 Melissa Trail does not offer parking.
Does 161 Melissa Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 161 Melissa Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 161 Melissa Trail have a pool?
No, 161 Melissa Trail does not have a pool.
Does 161 Melissa Trail have accessible units?
No, 161 Melissa Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 161 Melissa Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 161 Melissa Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 161 Melissa Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 161 Melissa Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
