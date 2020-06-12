161 Melissa Trail

Amenities

on-site laundry media room microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry media room

Auburndale Executive Home With All The Perks! - Are you looking for a property that has everything? Well you've found it!!



This property is complete with both upstairs and downstairs laundering facilities. The larger laundry room, downstairs, has a dry cleaning machine as well.



This home is VERY energy efficient and helps to balance the cost of cooling during the hot Florida summer.



If you want to watch a movie, the media room is just a few steps away. The media room comes complete with a large screen TV, microwave, mini fridge, and bar.



Call TODAY!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4714734)