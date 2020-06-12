/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
164 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Atlantis, FL
Atlantis Golf Club
1 Unit Available
145 Atlantis Boulevard
145 Atlantis Boulevard, Atlantis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1416 sqft
Pristine, light and bright rental in the City of Atlantis. 2 bedrooms/2 baths with gorgeous view of community pool and Lost City Golf Course. Includes washer/dryer, one covered parking space, and private screened balcony. Available immediately.
Atlantis Golf Club
1 Unit Available
419 Pine Tree Court
419 Pine Tree Court, Atlantis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
Fantastic furnished rental in the exclusive City of Atlantis available for annual or seasonal rental. Fully renovated 1st floor unit. Large master suite with walk-in closet. Private screened patio to enjoy the breeze and sunshine.
Atlantis Golf Club
1 Unit Available
423 Pine Tree Court
423 Pine Tree Court, Atlantis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1400 sqft
Come take a look at this charming 2 bedroom 2 bath Tudor style apartment. Floor plans offers wide open living room with tons of window light from 2 separate slider window balcony's. Large master bedroom with walk in closet and double sinks.
Results within 1 mile of Atlantis
9 Units Available
The View at Waters Edge
6175 Reflections Blvd, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
565 sqft
Near I-95 and Boynton Town Center. This beach-like resort community features a spacious pool with a sundeck, fitness center, and ample green space. Modern interiors with large windows, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
6289 Lear Drive
6289 Lear Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms 2 Full Baths Fully Furnished Condo. Located at the Center of Town. Quick and Easy Access to I-95. Pool and Elevator Access. Washer and Dryer conveniently located on the same floor.
1 Unit Available
4429 Melvin Road
4429 Melvin Road, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4429 Melvin Road in Palm Beach County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
4431 Melvin Road
4431 Melvin Road, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4431 Melvin Road in Palm Beach County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Atlantis
4 Units Available
Via Lugano Apartment Homes
1400 Via Lugano Cir, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1203 sqft
Convenient to shopping of Boynton Beach Mall, as well as Delray Beach and the Florida Turnpike. Unit amenities include central A/C and heating, dishwashers and washer/dryer sets. Community offers gym, lake views and detached garages.
8 Units Available
Advenir at La Costa
4101 Mahogany Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1077 sqft
Upscale complex features pool, tennis court, game room, 24-hour gym, bike storage and coffee bar. Units also feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
33 Units Available
The District Boynton
1000 Audace Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1051 sqft
The District Boynton is a vibrant new community, perfect for those who like their living quarters with a bit more flair. Offering spacious 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments in Boynton Beach, the community presents the perfect hideaway for any preference.
10 Units Available
Coronado Springs East
2500 Springdale Blvd, Palm Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
875 sqft
Residents enjoy proximity to Palm Beach International Airport, major highways, and Palm Beach State College. Units feature recent renovations, dishwasher, extra storage, and garbage disposal. Community includes 24-hr maintenance, pool, and dog park.
17 Units Available
Town Lantana
1001 Watertower way, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1002 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town Lantana in Lantana. View photos, descriptions and more!
35 Units Available
Turtle Cove
888 Cotton Bay Dr W, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1075 sqft
Apartments located near golf course feature large walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include modern fitness center and cyber cafe, playground, pool and tennis court.
25 Units Available
Aura Seaside
1400 S Dixie Hwy, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
1221 sqft
Oceanfront community just 15 minutes from Palm Beach and Boca Raton shopping, dining, and entertainment. One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with great views and gourmet kitchens.
70 Units Available
Quantum Lake Villas
2700 Quantum Lakes Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1438 sqft
Quantum Lake Villas is featuring 80 brand-new 1 and 2 Bedroom Apartments in Boynton Beach. Quantum Lake Villas is nestled within a beautiful nature preserve yet is walking distance to excellent shopping and dining.
20 Units Available
Casa Brera
4725 via Bari, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1174 sqft
Located in west Lake Worth and close to Park Vista High School, Casa Brera at Toscan Isles is the destination for those searching for gorgeous one, two or three bedroom homes complete with top of the line kitchens, spacious interiors and endless
14 Units Available
The Cove at Boynton Beach Apartments
100 Newlake Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1316 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near I-95, Florida Turnpike. Minutes from Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway, Atlantic Coast Beaches. Near shopping, dining, entertain of West Palm Beach. Pet-friendly, smoke-free, modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, gym.
10 Units Available
Gateway Club
3930 Max Pl, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1235 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gateway Club in Boynton Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
7 Units Available
High Ridge Landing
3609 High Ridge Road, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1113 sqft
This stunning community is near Boynton Beach. Resort-style amenities throughout including a yoga studio, pool, and clubhouse. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry, and luxury finishes.
24 Units Available
IMT Boynton Beach
220 Savannah Lakes Drive, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1083 sqft
***We're open and practicing Contact-Free leasing. Call us today!*** IMT Boynton Beach is comprised of one-, two-bedroom apartment homes located in Boynton Beach, FL.
17 Units Available
The Reserve at Ashley Lake
5217 Cedar Lake Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
1064 sqft
Waterfront living on lush property. Walk-in closets and private laundry. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans available. Air conditioning. Community has tennis court and pool. Playground on site.
18 Units Available
ARIUM Boynton Beach
10206 Stonehenge Cir, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1127 sqft
Right by Highway 804 and Florida's Turnpike. Sophisticated homes in a fully landscaped community. Properties include a modern kitchen, extra storage, a patio or balcony, and granite counters. Pool, tennis court, and clubhouse available.
17 Units Available
The Villages of Banyan Grove
3500 Sandpiper Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1198 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
24 Units Available
Manatee Bay
1632 N Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1228 sqft
Manatee Bay is directly on Florida's Intracoastal Waterway in Boynton Beach, known to be a popular safe haven for manatees.
