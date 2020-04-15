All apartments in Atlantis
Find more places like 250 John F Kennedy Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlantis, FL
/
250 John F Kennedy Drive
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:39 PM

250 John F Kennedy Drive

250 John F Kennedy Drive · (561) 715-8004
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlantis
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

250 John F Kennedy Drive, Atlantis, FL 33462
Atlantis Golf Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1711 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom condo located on the golf course in Atlantis, FL. This ground floor corner unit has amazing views of the lake and golf course. Close to I-95, shopping, fine dining and JFK hospital. Community offers amenities such as pool, tennis, pickleball, golf and so much more. This condo has an open concept floor plan with plenty of impact windows that allows natural lighting through-out. Sliding doors leading to the outdoor patio from the living room make this home great for entertaining. Master bedroom is nice size with a walk-in closet and sliding door to the outdoor patio. Master bathroom has marble countertops and beautiful cabinetry. Kitchen has granite countertops, solid wood cabinetry that has ample storage to meet your needs and high end black stainless appli

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 John F Kennedy Drive have any available units?
250 John F Kennedy Drive has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 250 John F Kennedy Drive have?
Some of 250 John F Kennedy Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 John F Kennedy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
250 John F Kennedy Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 John F Kennedy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 250 John F Kennedy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantis.
Does 250 John F Kennedy Drive offer parking?
No, 250 John F Kennedy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 250 John F Kennedy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 250 John F Kennedy Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 John F Kennedy Drive have a pool?
Yes, 250 John F Kennedy Drive has a pool.
Does 250 John F Kennedy Drive have accessible units?
No, 250 John F Kennedy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 250 John F Kennedy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 John F Kennedy Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 250 John F Kennedy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 250 John F Kennedy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 250 John F Kennedy Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Atlantis 2 BedroomsAtlantis 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Atlantis 3 BedroomsAtlantis Apartments with Balcony
Atlantis Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLMiami Shores, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLHutchinson Island South, FLPinewood, FL
The Acreage, FLTequesta, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLHighland Beach, FLSurfside, FLCabana Colony, FLCooper City, FLMiami Lakes, FLOjus, FLBroadview Park, FLGreenacres, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity