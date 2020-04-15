250 John F Kennedy Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool tennis court

Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom condo located on the golf course in Atlantis, FL. This ground floor corner unit has amazing views of the lake and golf course. Close to I-95, shopping, fine dining and JFK hospital. Community offers amenities such as pool, tennis, pickleball, golf and so much more. This condo has an open concept floor plan with plenty of impact windows that allows natural lighting through-out. Sliding doors leading to the outdoor patio from the living room make this home great for entertaining. Master bedroom is nice size with a walk-in closet and sliding door to the outdoor patio. Master bathroom has marble countertops and beautiful cabinetry. Kitchen has granite countertops, solid wood cabinetry that has ample storage to meet your needs and high end black stainless appli