All apartments in Atlantic Beach
Find more places like Seaside Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlantic Beach, FL
/
Seaside Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:09 AM

Seaside Apartments

1085 Atlantic Blvd · (904) 584-3494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlantic Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1085 Atlantic Blvd, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5-0052 · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 969 sqft

Unit 5-0057 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,505

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 969 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Seaside Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
playground
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
parking
24hr maintenance
e-payments
Seaside Apartments is a gated apartment home property located less than 2 miles from the beach and is conveniently located to shopping and fabulous restaurants. Our property offers spacious 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom floor plans. Our residents enjoy our tranquil swimming pool, play ground, dog park, picnic area, and on-site laundry facility. Our residents enjoy monthly resident events such as free pizza and holiday parties.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per person
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 for 1st pet, $100 for each additional
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Seaside Apartments have any available units?
Seaside Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Seaside Apartments have?
Some of Seaside Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Seaside Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Seaside Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Seaside Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Seaside Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Seaside Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Seaside Apartments offers parking.
Does Seaside Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Seaside Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Seaside Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Seaside Apartments has a pool.
Does Seaside Apartments have accessible units?
No, Seaside Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Seaside Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Seaside Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Seaside Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Seaside Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Seaside Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mariners Village Apartments
2130 Mayport Rd
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
33 East Atlantic Beach
2610 State Road A1a
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Sea Oats
900 Plaza
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Cottage at North Beach
102 Aquatic Dr
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233

Similar Pages

Atlantic Beach 1 BedroomsAtlantic Beach 2 Bedrooms
Atlantic Beach Apartments with BalconyAtlantic Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlantic Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity