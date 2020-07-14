Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dog park on-site laundry playground pool dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed parking 24hr maintenance e-payments

Seaside Apartments is a gated apartment home property located less than 2 miles from the beach and is conveniently located to shopping and fabulous restaurants. Our property offers spacious 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom floor plans. Our residents enjoy our tranquil swimming pool, play ground, dog park, picnic area, and on-site laundry facility. Our residents enjoy monthly resident events such as free pizza and holiday parties.