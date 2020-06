Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Live the good life in this turn-key condo just steps to the OCEAN! Fully furnished with newer furniture. High ceilings, light and bright townhouse condo. Whether you're a snow bird looking for an extended break, or need a home while you build, this unit will provide you with the space you need and the location you want. Available July 1st. This is not a short term vacation rental.