Home
/
Atlantic Beach, FL
/
838 Cavalla Rd
Last updated December 16 2019 at 1:21 PM

838 Cavalla Rd

838 Cavalla Road · No Longer Available
Location

838 Cavalla Road, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Atlantic Beach Townhome - Property Id: 26966

Updated townhome in great beach location! Not yet pictured are new wood look tiles throughout bedrooms and hallway. Beautifully updated beachy kitchen. Includes quartz countertops (a step above granite), mosaic tile backsplash, and white quiet close extra large cabinets. 16'' tile floors throughout downstairs. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space also features crown molding. Inside storage area for your bikes and surfboards. Inside laundry with washer/dryer. Lawn included. Bike or walk to Atlantic or Neptune Beach and enjoy the great shops, restaurants and night life! There are two parking spaces in the back and street parking for guests. Walking distance to Culhane's, Brewz, Flys Tie, Atlantic Beach Brewery, LA Fitness. Bike to Atlantic Beach Town Center (Lemon Bar, Ragtime, Flying Iguana, Poe's, North Beach Fish Camp, etc.)

Move-in costs are: First month rent $1,549 + $1500 Security Deposit with an Application fee of $35/adult. Apply at turbotenant.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/26966
Property Id 26966

(RLNE5373961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 838 Cavalla Rd have any available units?
838 Cavalla Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlantic Beach, FL.
What amenities does 838 Cavalla Rd have?
Some of 838 Cavalla Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 838 Cavalla Rd currently offering any rent specials?
838 Cavalla Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 838 Cavalla Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 838 Cavalla Rd is pet friendly.
Does 838 Cavalla Rd offer parking?
Yes, 838 Cavalla Rd offers parking.
Does 838 Cavalla Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 838 Cavalla Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 838 Cavalla Rd have a pool?
No, 838 Cavalla Rd does not have a pool.
Does 838 Cavalla Rd have accessible units?
No, 838 Cavalla Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 838 Cavalla Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 838 Cavalla Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 838 Cavalla Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 838 Cavalla Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

