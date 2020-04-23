838 Cavalla Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking dogs allowed pet friendly

Atlantic Beach Townhome - Property Id: 26966



Updated townhome in great beach location! Not yet pictured are new wood look tiles throughout bedrooms and hallway. Beautifully updated beachy kitchen. Includes quartz countertops (a step above granite), mosaic tile backsplash, and white quiet close extra large cabinets. 16'' tile floors throughout downstairs. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space also features crown molding. Inside storage area for your bikes and surfboards. Inside laundry with washer/dryer. Lawn included. Bike or walk to Atlantic or Neptune Beach and enjoy the great shops, restaurants and night life! There are two parking spaces in the back and street parking for guests. Walking distance to Culhane's, Brewz, Flys Tie, Atlantic Beach Brewery, LA Fitness. Bike to Atlantic Beach Town Center (Lemon Bar, Ragtime, Flying Iguana, Poe's, North Beach Fish Camp, etc.)



Move-in costs are: First month rent $1,549 + $1500 Security Deposit with an Application fee of $35/adult. Apply at turbotenant.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/26966

Property Id 26966



(RLNE5373961)