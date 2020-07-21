All apartments in Atlantic Beach
Find more places like 780 AQUATIC DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlantic Beach, FL
/
780 AQUATIC DR
Last updated August 7 2019 at 3:20 AM

780 AQUATIC DR

780 Aquatic Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlantic Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

780 Aquatic Drive, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Two story townhome with private fenced yard backing up to lake. Upstairs master suite and two bedrooms and bath downstairs. Tile floors downstairs, carpet upstairs. Inside Laundry, breakfast bar and outdoor storage room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 780 AQUATIC DR have any available units?
780 AQUATIC DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlantic Beach, FL.
What amenities does 780 AQUATIC DR have?
Some of 780 AQUATIC DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 780 AQUATIC DR currently offering any rent specials?
780 AQUATIC DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 780 AQUATIC DR pet-friendly?
No, 780 AQUATIC DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantic Beach.
Does 780 AQUATIC DR offer parking?
Yes, 780 AQUATIC DR offers parking.
Does 780 AQUATIC DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 780 AQUATIC DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 780 AQUATIC DR have a pool?
No, 780 AQUATIC DR does not have a pool.
Does 780 AQUATIC DR have accessible units?
No, 780 AQUATIC DR does not have accessible units.
Does 780 AQUATIC DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 780 AQUATIC DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 780 AQUATIC DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 780 AQUATIC DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cottage at North Beach
102 Aquatic Dr
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Seaside Apartments
1085 Atlantic Blvd
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
33 East Atlantic Beach
2610 State Road A1a
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Mariners Village Apartments
2130 Mayport Rd
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Sea Oats
900 Plaza
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233

Similar Pages

Atlantic Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAtlantic Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Atlantic Beach Apartments with BalconiesAtlantic Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlantic Beach Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GANocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLAsbury Lake, FLSt. Augustine, FLKingsland, GA
St. Augustine Shores, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLVillano Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville