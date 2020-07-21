780 AQUATIC DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Two story townhome with private fenced yard backing up to lake. Upstairs master suite and two bedrooms and bath downstairs. Tile floors downstairs, carpet upstairs. Inside Laundry, breakfast bar and outdoor storage room.