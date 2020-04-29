All apartments in Atlantic Beach
76 W 9TH ST
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:35 PM

76 W 9TH ST

76 West 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

76 West 9th Street, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming 3/2 just minutes to NS Mayport! This Atlantic Beach home is in immaculate condition! The exterior of the home was recently painted and features a fenced rear yard as well. The home features laminate wood flooring in the living room and one of the bedrooms. The kitchen features upgraded black appliances and a breakfast bar overlooking the living room. The garage features a workbench and storage area as well. Home available 4/22! Pets subject to approval with $250 pet non-refundable pet fee. Non smokers only, please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 76 W 9TH ST have any available units?
76 W 9TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlantic Beach, FL.
What amenities does 76 W 9TH ST have?
Some of 76 W 9TH ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 76 W 9TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
76 W 9TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 76 W 9TH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 76 W 9TH ST is pet friendly.
Does 76 W 9TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 76 W 9TH ST offers parking.
Does 76 W 9TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 76 W 9TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 76 W 9TH ST have a pool?
No, 76 W 9TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 76 W 9TH ST have accessible units?
No, 76 W 9TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 76 W 9TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 76 W 9TH ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 76 W 9TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 76 W 9TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.

