Last updated May 8 2020 at 5:45 PM

73 West 8th Street

73 West 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

73 West 8th Street, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1200079

This adorable townhouse is located in Atlantic beach, just minutes away from the beach! This rental home includes:

--2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
--Stainless steel appliances
--Newly updated bathrooms
--New flooring and carpeting
--Private backyard
--Upstairs balcony

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.

This property comes in as-is condition.
|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Stainless steel appliances,Wood-style flooring,High Vaulted Ceilings,Balcony,Microwave,Dogs negotiable,Cats negotiable
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73 West 8th Street have any available units?
73 West 8th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlantic Beach, FL.
What amenities does 73 West 8th Street have?
Some of 73 West 8th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 73 West 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
73 West 8th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73 West 8th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 73 West 8th Street is pet friendly.
Does 73 West 8th Street offer parking?
No, 73 West 8th Street does not offer parking.
Does 73 West 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 73 West 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 73 West 8th Street have a pool?
No, 73 West 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 73 West 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 73 West 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 73 West 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 73 West 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 73 West 8th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 73 West 8th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

