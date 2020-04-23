73 West 8th Street

Amenities

This adorable townhouse is located in Atlantic beach, just minutes away from the beach! This rental home includes:



--2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms

--Stainless steel appliances

--Newly updated bathrooms

--New flooring and carpeting

--Private backyard

--Upstairs balcony



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.



This property comes in as-is condition.

