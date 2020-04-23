73 West 8th Street

Amenities
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1200079
This adorable townhouse is located in Atlantic beach, just minutes away from the beach! This rental home includes:
--2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
--Stainless steel appliances
--Newly updated bathrooms
--New flooring and carpeting
--Private backyard
--Upstairs balcony
Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.
This property comes in as-is condition.
|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Stainless steel appliances,Wood-style flooring,High Vaulted Ceilings,Balcony,Microwave,Dogs negotiable,Cats negotiable
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.