603 STOCKS ST

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

NICE townhouse in Atlantic Beach! Vaulted ceilings, equipped kitchen, fenced yard, and coquina exterior. Large kitchen with enough room for a cafe table and chairs. Walking and biking distance to marsh-front park. Oceanfront Hannah Park is just a drive north. Available August 1st. Fireplace not to be used. The city of Atlantic Beach does not allow more than 2 unrelated adults to occupy one 'domicile'. Basically, not more than two unrelated roommates. This does not apply to a family unit. Should you have question regarding this ordinance, please call the city of Atlantic Beach.