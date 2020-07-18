All apartments in Atlantic Beach
Atlantic Beach, FL
603 STOCKS ST
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:07 PM

603 STOCKS ST

603 Stock Street · (904) 241-3141
Location

603 Stock Street, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1180 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
NICE townhouse in Atlantic Beach! Vaulted ceilings, equipped kitchen, fenced yard, and coquina exterior. Large kitchen with enough room for a cafe table and chairs. Walking and biking distance to marsh-front park. Oceanfront Hannah Park is just a drive north. Available August 1st. Fireplace not to be used. The city of Atlantic Beach does not allow more than 2 unrelated adults to occupy one 'domicile'. Basically, not more than two unrelated roommates. This does not apply to a family unit. Should you have question regarding this ordinance, please call the city of Atlantic Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 STOCKS ST have any available units?
603 STOCKS ST has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 603 STOCKS ST have?
Some of 603 STOCKS ST's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 603 STOCKS ST currently offering any rent specials?
603 STOCKS ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 STOCKS ST pet-friendly?
No, 603 STOCKS ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantic Beach.
Does 603 STOCKS ST offer parking?
No, 603 STOCKS ST does not offer parking.
Does 603 STOCKS ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 603 STOCKS ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 STOCKS ST have a pool?
No, 603 STOCKS ST does not have a pool.
Does 603 STOCKS ST have accessible units?
No, 603 STOCKS ST does not have accessible units.
Does 603 STOCKS ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 603 STOCKS ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 603 STOCKS ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 603 STOCKS ST does not have units with air conditioning.
