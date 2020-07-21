574 Stocks Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

This beautiful 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathroom home can be yours today! Relax and enjoy the large bedrooms and closets each day. Great location close to Atlantic and Beach Blvd. making it convenient to get anywhere you need to go! This home has all the luxuries you want in your home, one car garage, dishwasher and washer/dryer connections.



Features:

- Updated Kitchen

- Large Patio

- Jacuzzi Bath in Master

- Washer and Dryer Connections

- Quiet Street

- Smart Lock

- 24 Hour Maintenace



Location:

- Atlantic Blvd.

- Intercoastal

- Atlantic Beach



Property Tours:

This home features "Self-Showing" technology. You are able to tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.



No Smoking



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.