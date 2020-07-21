All apartments in Atlantic Beach
Find more places like 574 Stocks Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlantic Beach, FL
/
574 Stocks Street
Last updated August 26 2019 at 3:13 AM

574 Stocks Street

574 Stocks St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlantic Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

574 Stocks St, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathroom home can be yours today! Relax and enjoy the large bedrooms and closets each day. Great location close to Atlantic and Beach Blvd. making it convenient to get anywhere you need to go! This home has all the luxuries you want in your home, one car garage, dishwasher and washer/dryer connections.

Features:
- Updated Kitchen
- Large Patio
- Jacuzzi Bath in Master
- Washer and Dryer Connections
- Quiet Street
- Smart Lock
- 24 Hour Maintenace

Location:
- Atlantic Blvd.
- Intercoastal
- Atlantic Beach

Property Tours:
This home features "Self-Showing" technology. You are able to tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

No Smoking

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 574 Stocks Street have any available units?
574 Stocks Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlantic Beach, FL.
What amenities does 574 Stocks Street have?
Some of 574 Stocks Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 574 Stocks Street currently offering any rent specials?
574 Stocks Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 574 Stocks Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 574 Stocks Street is pet friendly.
Does 574 Stocks Street offer parking?
Yes, 574 Stocks Street offers parking.
Does 574 Stocks Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 574 Stocks Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 574 Stocks Street have a pool?
No, 574 Stocks Street does not have a pool.
Does 574 Stocks Street have accessible units?
No, 574 Stocks Street does not have accessible units.
Does 574 Stocks Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 574 Stocks Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 574 Stocks Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 574 Stocks Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

33 East Atlantic Beach
2610 State Road A1a
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Seaside Apartments
1085 Atlantic Blvd
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Mariners Village Apartments
2130 Mayport Rd
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Cottage at North Beach
102 Aquatic Dr
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Sea Oats
900 Plaza
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233

Similar Pages

Atlantic Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAtlantic Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Atlantic Beach Apartments with BalconiesAtlantic Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlantic Beach Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GANocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLAsbury Lake, FLSt. Augustine, FLKingsland, GA
St. Augustine Shores, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLVillano Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville