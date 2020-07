Amenities

Love Atlantic Beach! Just 4 blocks to Beach Town Center with all the restaurants, shopping and yes, the ocean! Great end unit town home with large fenced in deck & side yard. Two parking spots. Beautiful travertine in LR & Kitchen. Plus plantation shutters, granite counters, stainless appliances, stackable W/D Second floor bedrooms are carpeted & private. This is your cute Beach get away! Freshly painted as well!