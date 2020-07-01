195 BEACH AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Wake up to gorgeous sunrises in this oceanfront condo. Completely updated with hardwood floors, designer paint, new kitchen with custom cabinets and granite countertops, new stainless appliance package, open floor plan with large living area and formal dining room,1 master suite with ship lap boarding, designer bathroom with tiled wall and walk in shower, new cabinetry, upstairs is open to below but has a large room walk in closets and new bathroom, jacuzzi tub and separate shower. Ready for peaceful living? Walk to the nearby local restaurants for dining. Sit on your oversized back deck over looking Atlantic Ocean.