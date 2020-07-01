All apartments in Atlantic Beach
Find more places like 195 BEACH AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlantic Beach, FL
/
195 BEACH AVE
Last updated October 18 2019 at 3:07 PM

195 BEACH AVE

195 Beach Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlantic Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

195 Beach Avenue, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Wake up to gorgeous sunrises in this oceanfront condo. Completely updated with hardwood floors, designer paint, new kitchen with custom cabinets and granite countertops, new stainless appliance package, open floor plan with large living area and formal dining room,1 master suite with ship lap boarding, designer bathroom with tiled wall and walk in shower, new cabinetry, upstairs is open to below but has a large room walk in closets and new bathroom, jacuzzi tub and separate shower. Ready for peaceful living? Walk to the nearby local restaurants for dining. Sit on your oversized back deck over looking Atlantic Ocean.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 195 BEACH AVE have any available units?
195 BEACH AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlantic Beach, FL.
What amenities does 195 BEACH AVE have?
Some of 195 BEACH AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 195 BEACH AVE currently offering any rent specials?
195 BEACH AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 195 BEACH AVE pet-friendly?
No, 195 BEACH AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantic Beach.
Does 195 BEACH AVE offer parking?
Yes, 195 BEACH AVE offers parking.
Does 195 BEACH AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 195 BEACH AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 195 BEACH AVE have a pool?
No, 195 BEACH AVE does not have a pool.
Does 195 BEACH AVE have accessible units?
No, 195 BEACH AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 195 BEACH AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 195 BEACH AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 195 BEACH AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 195 BEACH AVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mariners Village Apartments
2130 Mayport Rd
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
33 East Atlantic Beach
2610 State Road A1a
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Seaside Apartments
1085 Atlantic Blvd
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Sea Oats
900 Plaza
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Cottage at North Beach
102 Aquatic Dr
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233

Similar Pages

Atlantic Beach 1 BedroomsAtlantic Beach 2 Bedrooms
Atlantic Beach Apartments with BalconyAtlantic Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlantic Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville