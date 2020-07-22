167 Pine Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Atlantic Beach townhome - Newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath townhome in Atlantic Beach, walking or biking distance to supermarkets and beaches town center, close to beach. New kitchen cabinets and countertops, new wood plank style ceramic tile floors downstairs, new carpet upstairs, new light fixtures, downstairs half bath redone, new deck out back, fenced yard, lawn service included. Available December 1. Fireplace not operational, for decoration only, sealed at chimney cap.



