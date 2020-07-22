All apartments in Atlantic Beach
167 Pine Street
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

167 Pine Street

167 Pine Street · No Longer Available
Location

167 Pine Street, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Atlantic Beach townhome - Newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath townhome in Atlantic Beach, walking or biking distance to supermarkets and beaches town center, close to beach. New kitchen cabinets and countertops, new wood plank style ceramic tile floors downstairs, new carpet upstairs, new light fixtures, downstairs half bath redone, new deck out back, fenced yard, lawn service included. Available December 1. Fireplace not operational, for decoration only, sealed at chimney cap.

(RLNE5338277)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 167 Pine Street have any available units?
167 Pine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlantic Beach, FL.
What amenities does 167 Pine Street have?
Some of 167 Pine Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 167 Pine Street currently offering any rent specials?
167 Pine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 167 Pine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 167 Pine Street is pet friendly.
Does 167 Pine Street offer parking?
No, 167 Pine Street does not offer parking.
Does 167 Pine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 167 Pine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 167 Pine Street have a pool?
No, 167 Pine Street does not have a pool.
Does 167 Pine Street have accessible units?
No, 167 Pine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 167 Pine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 167 Pine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 167 Pine Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 167 Pine Street does not have units with air conditioning.
