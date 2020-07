Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come live at the beach! Adorable 2/1.5 with balcony and decks to enjoy the backyard view. Wood, tile and carpet flooring, stainless steel appliances. Ride or walk to town center in Atlantic Beach or surrounding parks. Fireplace (decorative use only). Washer/Dryer as is.Owner will consider 1 small pet only