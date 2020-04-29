128-3 Seminole Rd, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233 Atlantic Beach
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Bedroom 2 blocks from the Beach - 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath home with 2 car garage 2 blocks from Atlantic Beach . Newley updated . New carpet and wood floors . New paint . Nestled in a private drive off of Seminole Rd . Walk in closets . His and her sink . Fireplace. Living room and separate dining room . Washer and Dryer left as a courtesy .
(RLNE4177605)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
