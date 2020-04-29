All apartments in Atlantic Beach
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

128-3 Seminole Rd

128-3 Seminole Rd · No Longer Available
Location

128-3 Seminole Rd, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Bedroom 2 blocks from the Beach - 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath home with 2 car garage 2 blocks from Atlantic Beach .
Newley updated . New carpet and wood floors . New paint . Nestled in a private drive off of Seminole Rd . Walk in closets . His and her sink . Fireplace. Living room and separate dining room . Washer and Dryer left as a courtesy .

(RLNE4177605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128-3 Seminole Rd have any available units?
128-3 Seminole Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlantic Beach, FL.
What amenities does 128-3 Seminole Rd have?
Some of 128-3 Seminole Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128-3 Seminole Rd currently offering any rent specials?
128-3 Seminole Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128-3 Seminole Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 128-3 Seminole Rd is pet friendly.
Does 128-3 Seminole Rd offer parking?
Yes, 128-3 Seminole Rd offers parking.
Does 128-3 Seminole Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 128-3 Seminole Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 128-3 Seminole Rd have a pool?
No, 128-3 Seminole Rd does not have a pool.
Does 128-3 Seminole Rd have accessible units?
No, 128-3 Seminole Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 128-3 Seminole Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 128-3 Seminole Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 128-3 Seminole Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 128-3 Seminole Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
