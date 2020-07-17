Amenities

123 Poinsettia St Available 08/14/20 2B/2B 1st floor unit for rent in Atlantic Beach!!! - This is a beautiful, ground floor, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo located just blocks away from the ocean in Atlantic Beach! 18 inch tile throughout the home, large 42 inch maple cabinets and granite counter tops in the kitchen in addition to the all stainless steel appliances! Enjoy the outside beach air in the enclosed private patio! There is a private 5 x 7 storage area for bikes, etc. Enjoy the courtyard and plenty of parking! Bars and restaurants are only minutes away! This home will not stay on the market long!



(RLNE1981678)