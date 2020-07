Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Darling 3/2 patio home. has a small back yard, updated kitchen, (stainless steel appliances will be installed by August 29th), and fireplace. Back shed for bikes, surfboards and more. Biking distance to the beach and Dutton Island. 2 parking spaces and in a quiet older neighborhood. Pets are based upon owner approval. $150 lease prep fee. Application discount and $50 off lease prep fee for all military.