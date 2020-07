Amenities

dishwasher garage pool range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Looking for a year round vacation home without the hassle of ownership? We have the one for you. Don't miss out on this top floor 3 bedroom, 2 bath oceanfront condo in sought after Atlantic Beach. This spacious unit has large living room, dining room, eat in kitchen, and a wonderful view. Amenities include: Heated pool, private beach pier, Gated community. This unit also comes with a 1car garage. Just a short bike ride or walk to restaurants, shops, and parks.