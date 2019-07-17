7328 MILESTONE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful WATERSET Rental home available now! This home offers a wide open floor plan with a HUGE Kitchen Island and BRAND NEW appliances. 4 beds, 2 baths, 2 car garage, custom blinds, covered back lanai. All common areas are tiled, bedrooms are carpet. The master offers a huge walk-in closet, double sinks, and walk-in shower. The washer and Dryer are also included. Schedule your showing now before its gone. $75.00 processing fee and 1st months rent will be collected on or before move-in date. The HOA charges a $50 application fee and $10 per access card for the community amenities.