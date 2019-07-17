7328 MILESTONE DRIVE

Amenities
Beautiful WATERSET Rental home available now! This home offers a wide open floor plan with a HUGE Kitchen Island and BRAND NEW appliances. 4 beds, 2 baths, 2 car garage, custom blinds, covered back lanai. All common areas are tiled, bedrooms are carpet. The master offers a huge walk-in closet, double sinks, and walk-in shower. The washer and Dryer are also included. Schedule your showing now before its gone. $75.00 processing fee and 1st months rent will be collected on or before move-in date. The HOA charges a $50 application fee and $10 per access card for the community amenities.