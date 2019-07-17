All apartments in Apollo Beach
Find more places like 7328 MILESTONE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apollo Beach, FL
/
7328 MILESTONE DRIVE
Last updated July 17 2019 at 3:07 AM

7328 MILESTONE DRIVE

7328 Milestone Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apollo Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7328 Milestone Drive, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful WATERSET Rental home available now! This home offers a wide open floor plan with a HUGE Kitchen Island and BRAND NEW appliances. 4 beds, 2 baths, 2 car garage, custom blinds, covered back lanai. All common areas are tiled, bedrooms are carpet. The master offers a huge walk-in closet, double sinks, and walk-in shower. The washer and Dryer are also included. Schedule your showing now before its gone. $75.00 processing fee and 1st months rent will be collected on or before move-in date. The HOA charges a $50 application fee and $10 per access card for the community amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7328 MILESTONE DRIVE have any available units?
7328 MILESTONE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 7328 MILESTONE DRIVE have?
Some of 7328 MILESTONE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7328 MILESTONE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7328 MILESTONE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7328 MILESTONE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7328 MILESTONE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apollo Beach.
Does 7328 MILESTONE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7328 MILESTONE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7328 MILESTONE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7328 MILESTONE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7328 MILESTONE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7328 MILESTONE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7328 MILESTONE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7328 MILESTONE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7328 MILESTONE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7328 MILESTONE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7328 MILESTONE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7328 MILESTONE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Cities for Families 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Apollo Beach 2 BedroomsApollo Beach Apartments with Balcony
Apollo Beach Apartments with GarageApollo Beach Apartments with Parking
Apollo Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FL
Eagle Lake, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FLLaurel, FLCortez, FLAuburndale, FLLongboat Key, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa